AP Govt Sanctions 10 Lakh to Family of Vijayawada Murder Victim

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the girl who was murdered in Vijayawada.

When the issue was brought up Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, the assistance was given immediately.

On Wednesday, the parents of the victim called on the Chief Minister at the camp office, where he assured to provide an outsourcing job to the younger brother of the deceased and the cheque of Rs 10 lakh was handed over to the family.