Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has paid floral tributes to former Minister Jakkampudi Rammohan Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Chief Minister’s residence here on Friday.

Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopal Krishna, MLA Jakkampudi Raja and Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi were present on the occasion.