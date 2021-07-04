AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tribute To Alluri Sitarama Raju

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today paid tribute to revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

YS Jagan took to his Twitter and shared a tweet that is roughly translated as, "Alluri Sitarama Raju fought against the British rule for the rights of the people and played a key role in the freedom struggle. The life of Alluri Sitarama Raju is an inspiration for today's generation. " Here is the tweet made by the Chief Minister.

ప్ర‌జ‌ల హ‌క్కుల కోసం,స్వాతంత్ర్య పోరాటం కోసం బ్రిటీష్ సామ్రాజ్య‌మ‌నే మ‌హాశ‌క్తిని ఢీకొన్న విప్ల‌వ వీరుడు అల్లూరి సీతారామ‌రాజు. తెలుగుజాతి తెగువకు నిలువెత్తు నిదర్శనమైన మన్యం వీరుడు అల్లూరి జీవితం తరతరాలకు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. అల్లూరి జ‌యంతి సంద‌ర్భంగా ఘ‌న నివాళుల‌ర్పిస్తున్నా. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 4, 2021

Alluri Sitarama Raju, an Indian revolutionary involved in the Indian independence movement. He led the Rampa Rebellion of 1922, during which a band of tribal people and other sympathisers fought in the border areas of the East Godavari and Visakhapatnam regions of Madras Presidency, in present-day Andhra Pradesh, against the British Raj, which had passed the law. Alluri Sitarama Raju was called as "Manyam Veerudu" by the Telugu people.