AP CM YS Jagan Book of Poems

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday released a book "Dancing with Dreams", a collection of poems penned by Adityanath Das, Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh.

The poems reflect the inner journey of the poet. The poems reiterate that whatever may be tensions and tribulations, inner or outer, one can still remain human.

The Chief Minister appreciated Adityanath Das for his passionate literary zeal. The Chief Secretary has presented the Chief Minister with a painting featuring one of his poems.