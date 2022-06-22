AP CM YS Jagan Attends Wedding Reception in Mangalgiri
Jun 22, 2022, 20:38 IST
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the marriage reception of daughter of Dr M Malakondaiah, IPS (Retd)and Senior IAS officer Poonam Malakondaiah at C Convention Center at Mangalgiri here on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister blessed the new couple Dr Pallavi and Dr Krishna Teja.
