Amaravati, Nov 11: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has paid tributes to freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary at the camp office here on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister S B Amzad Basha, MLC Mohammad Karimunnisa and Urdu Academy Chairman Nadeem Ahmed were present on the occasion.

