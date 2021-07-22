Andhra Pradesh Braces For Flood Situation as Rain Batters AP

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district collectors to be on alert to tackle possible flood like situations as the IMD has predicted incessant rains.

Speaking to district collectors through video conference during the launch of the YSR Kapu Nestham scheme, the Chief Minister said IMD has predicted heavy rains in various districts across the state and the district collectors should monitor the situation at ground level and take necessary steps.

