Andhra People Vexed With TDP Atrocities: Kodali Nani

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) on Tuesday said that people were vexed up with the atrocities of TDP leader Devineni Uma. He said that Devineni Uma wanted to create a ruckus and used filthy language against Dalits. He said that no one attacked Devineni Uma instead the latter only attacked the villagers and YSR Congress party workers. He said that Devineni Uma created a drama and the TDP workers visited the place according to a plan and created a hungama. He said that Devineni came to the place despite knowing people would turn against him.