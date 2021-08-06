Andhra CM YS Jagan Hails APSEEDS For Award

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Andhra Pradesh State Seeds Development Corporation (APSEEDS), for being recognized as the only public sector undertaking from the state that has been selected for Governance Now Award.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, APSEEDS VC and MD Dr Geddam Shekar Babu have called on the Chief Minister at the camp office here on Thursday to give him the details of the Award.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of staff and MD of APSEEDS for winning the prestigious award by distributing seeds to the farmers at the village level on time. The AP CM also asked them to prepare plans to provide better services to farmers.