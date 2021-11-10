5 Star Launches NothingCoin Bank
A bank where you boost your savings by doing nothing: NothingCoin Bank
NothingCoin Bank is a bank where you can increase your savings by doing nothing.
NothingCoin Bank, a new bank from Cadbury 5 Star, has opened at Nariman Point in Mumbai. This follows the launch of its digital currency, NothingCoin, which can be mined by doing nothing but sitting in one location. Customers may sit down and increase their savings at the bank, which is reported to have no personnel, security, or currency.
