NEET State Counselling 2020: Dates Announced For MBBS, BDS Counselling | Check State-Wise Updates Here

NEET State Counselling 2020: The NEET 2020 Counselling Schedule has been declared by various states for the 85 percent state quota. While Uttar Pradesh began the first round of NEET-UG Counselling yesterday, many states such as Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh had begun prior to it. The NEET counseling for 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee and NEET state counseling will be done by respective state authorities

Uttar Pradesh NEET Counselling

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training started the first round of NEET counseling in UP yesterday. Students will need to pay a fee of Rs 2000 online to apply for it.

Tamil Nadu NEET 2020 counselling

The state government has begun the registrations for the state quota and NRI quota seats. Students can visit the official website tnmedicalonline.xyz and apply for the same.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020

The Directorate of Medical Education and research, Maharashtra, has not announced the schedule yet for conducting NEET 2020 counselling for the 85% state quota seats. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website dmer.org.

Telangana NEET Counselling 2020

The rank list for Telangana-domiciled candidates has been announced by the state government at knruhs.telangana.gov.in. For the General category, the cut-off marks are 147 and for General (PH), it is 129 marks. For SC, ST, backward category, and candidates under physically challenged categories, the cut-off mark is 113.

Andhra Pradesh NEET 2020 Counselling

The rank list has been announced. The cutoff for general category students is 147 marks, General (PH) is 129 marks and for the backward category, SC, ST, and candidates under physically challenged categories, is 113 marks.

Gujarat NEET 2020 Counselling

Gujarat has begun NEET Counselling 2020 on the official website at medadmgujarat.org. Students need to register their documents and verify at a help center.

Rajasthan NEET 2020 Counselling

The state counselling schedule is yet to be released. Students must keep a tab on rajugmedical2020.com. The application will conclude by today. The provisional merit list will be out on November 9 and the final result after choice filling will be declared on November 19.