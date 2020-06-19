MUMBAI: Following Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, which brought in the debate against the alleged practice of nepotism and power play in the film industry, a lot of people have come out with their experiences.

Singer Sonu Nigam has joined the chorus and alleged that a Bollywood actor had warned everyone that he must mot be made to sing. He did not name the actor directly.

"An actor, the one at whom everybody is pointing fingers these days, has done this with me, saying I should not be made to sing, the same actor has done this with Arijit Singh also. What is this? How can you use your power like that?" Sonu Nigam says in Hindi in a vlog shared on Instagram.

"So many songs sung by me have been dubbed. This is humiliating. Isn't it? I don't ask for work. You call me, make me sing and then dub it! This is funny as hell because I have been working since 1989 in the music industry. If you can do this to me, then what do you do with the youngsters!" added the singer.

"You make nine people sing the same song. Please be a little easy. Please be a little more kind so that more people do not commit suicide," he warned.

"You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry," Sonu Nigam captioned his vlog post shared on Thursday where he talks about the Mafia as ruling the music industry and deciding the fate of artistes.

Have a look at the video:

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Police said he had died by suicide and that he was under medication for depression.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was last seen in Netflix's film Drive. His upcoming film Dil Bechara, was postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)