MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who had earlier questioned whether Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a "suicide or a planned murder", has now made yet another controversial statement.

The 'Queen' star has been a vocal critic of nepotism in the film industry.

Ranaut told a leading channel that she will return her Padma Shri award "if she could not prove the claims regarding Sushant's untimely death".

Speaking to the channel, Ranaut said, "They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I'm in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can't testify, which I can't prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri."

She further added, "I don't deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain."

Kangana went on to say, "Tomorrow, needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker will get up and say that they love this industry. I am only saying if you love this industry and if you love Karan Johar, then why are you not getting work like Alia or Ananya? Their whole existence is proof of nepotism. There will be articles that will make me look like a mad person after this, I know."

Earlier, Kangana, in a two-minute video slammed the film industry and called Sushant Singh Rajput's death "a planned murder".

In a video that was shared by her team on Twitter, the actor opined that this was not a suicide but a "planned murder", with the film industry playing a role. The caption of the video read, "#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint (sic)."

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves rippling through Bollywood and elsewhere. No suicide note was found.

He will be remembered for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", among others.