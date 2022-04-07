Why Thalapathy Vijay Fans Started Following SRK 

By Shyamala Tulasi

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast: Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter recently and tweeted about Thalapathi Vijay's upcoming movie 'Beast'. SRK tweeted about the new Trailer of Vijay's Beast and also mentioned he is a fan of Vijay Thalapathy.

Now, the fans of Vijay are extremely happy after reading the Bollywood Badshah’s tweet. One of the fans commented on his tweet saying that, now they are expecting a multi starrer movie featuring Vijay Thalapathy and Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan himself proudly praised the Beast trailer. It also gave him the pleasure of being a fan of Vijay.

Another netizen said, "This is the happiest thing for Shah Rukh and Vijay fans. Thank you, King Khan. We hope that Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay will make a movie together soon.”

After this, SRK just earned himself the love of Vijay’s followers.

Fans want directors Atlee and Jagadish to think about the collab. The Beast trailer has been released in all languages and is getting positive talk. The action scenes in this trailer are creating more hype about the movie while praising Vijay's stamina. The movie will hit the screens on April 13, 2022.

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

