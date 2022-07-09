What Is The Truth Behind Urfi Javed's Suicide Post?

Is there any need to tell about Urfi Javed? Obviously, a big no. She is one of the most popular faces on social media. She grabs all the attention with her outfits. If you look at her Instagram account, you will be stunned.

Now, the topic of discussion is not about her outfit choices but about her morphed photo claiming that she committed suicide. A social media post said that Urfi ended her life by hanging. In no time, the photo went viral. The actress immediately took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture and wrote, "What is happening in this world? I have been receiving so many death threats, and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane." However, the actress deleted the story later.

Urfi knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her style sense. Urfi Javed has gained tremendous popularity ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT.

Also Read: Is Karan Johar Helping Samantha To Establish Herself Easily In Bollywood?