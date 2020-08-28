MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide by his family, has now shared her side to the story. As there have been multiple speculations against Rhea on various TV channels, Rhea has finally opened up and dismissed all allegations againt her and her family.

In an interview to India Today, on her much-talked-about Europe trip with Sushant, she said she was set to go to Paris on a professional assignment.

It was Rajput's idea to make a Europe trip about it and he cancelled the tickets booked by the company that was sponsoring her trip. Her brother had joined them in Italy at the insistence of the late actor, Rhea said.

"He paid for the rest of the trip and the hotels. He wanted to and I didn't have a problem with that. I had a problem with how much he was spending. But Sushant lived king-size, he was like that," she said, adding that he once went on a trip to Thailand with his friends and spent Rs 70 lakh on that vacation. These were his lifestyle choices.

Who are we to say how Sushant should live his life? He lived like a star, he loved it. It was his choice to take those men on that trip, did they also force him? No, I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money. We were living like a couple," she told senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

Asked when she got to know about Rajput's mental condition or the fact that he was bipolar, Chakraborty said it was during their Europe trip.

Rajput, she was told, used to get claustrophobic during flights and took medicines.

"We landed in Paris first and he didn't come out of his room for the first three days. I wondered what the matter was. He was so excited that we will go to Paris so that no one recognises him. So that he could show me his real self which was his fun nature. That he could walk on the streets, something which he could not do in India. But he didn't come out of his room. He was much better when we went to Switzerland next. He was high on energy and he had started getting out, he was happy," she said.

The actor said when they went to Italy, they stayed in a gothic hotel and had a weird dome-like structure and strange photos. Chakraborty talked about checking out but he didn't listen to me.

"After that, his condition started getting worse little by little. He didn't want to come out of the room on the whole trip. I talked to him and he told me that he had an episode of depression in 2013, he said.

Then he told me everything that he was better after meeting the psychiatrist. He used to get anxiety attacks many times. But he had started feeling more depressed and worried. So we had to cut our trip short. If your partner is not feeling well, what else will you do? You'll come back," she said.

Chakraborty said her media trial was a witch hunt.

"Am I not allowed to prove my innocence?" Chakraborty asked, adding that all kinds of stories were being made about her.