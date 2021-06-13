We Miss You Atif Aslam Is Trending On Twitter, Here Are Tweets

Atif Aslam, a Pakistani playback singer, song-writer, composer and an actor. The hashtag #We Miss You Atif Aslam is trending on Twitter. Atif Aslam has recorded many chart-topping songs in both Pakistan and India. He is well known for his vocal belting technique. He sang songs not only in Urdu and Hindi, but also in Punjabi, Bengali and Pashto. He is considered as one of the best playback singers in the Indian and Pakistani music industries. In 2008, he received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the fourth-highest civilian honour award from the Pakistani government. He is also a recipient of a number of Lux Style Awards. Atif Aslam made his first film in 2011 with the Urdu social drama film Bol. In 2019, he was awarded a star in the Dubai Walk of Fame after his nomination for the best singer in Pakistan.

Can't stop to listen his voice... We Miss You Atif Aslam

Also Don't Forget To Drink Water Stay Hydrated ✋ We Miss You Atif Aslam

Pahli Nazar Me Kaisa Jaadu Kar Diya.. We Miss You Atif Aslam

Mai Ikkk Fard Hu

Ya Ikk ehsaas hu'n Mai ikkk jism hu'n

Ya rooh ki pyaas hu'n Ki sach ki talaash hai

Doorakaaj hai...... Manzil paas nahi

We Miss You Atif Aslam

WE MISS YOU ATIF ASLAM Coz it's been long since u came up with a new song n of course your indian aadeez miss u being in Bollywood too but still it's ok as u are gonna release ur songs :)

We miss you atif aslam Listening your soulful voice brings magic to my world. I always feel like moon is getting melted and stars are falling on me. Always felt peace. Please come back soon.

We miss you...!

His personality, His gestures are enough to tell you who he is… He is Atif,He is kind We Miss You Atif Aslam

She used to be crazy about him.. Her first love 💘