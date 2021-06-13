We Miss You Atif Aslam Is Trending On Twitter, Here Are Tweets

Jun 13, 2021, 14:38 IST
Sakshi Post

Atif Aslam, a Pakistani playback singer, song-writer, composer and an actor. The hashtag #We Miss You Atif Aslam is trending on Twitter. Atif Aslam has recorded many chart-topping songs in both Pakistan and India. He is well known for his vocal belting technique. He sang songs not only in Urdu and Hindi, but also in Punjabi, Bengali and Pashto. He is considered as one of the best playback singers in the Indian and Pakistani music industries. In 2008, he received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the fourth-highest civilian honour award from the Pakistani government. He is also a recipient of a number of Lux Style Awards. Atif Aslam made his first film in 2011 with the Urdu social drama film Bol. In 2019, he was awarded a star in the Dubai Walk of Fame after his nomination for the best singer in Pakistan.

We Miss You Atif Aslam Is Trending On Twitter Here Are The Tweets.

