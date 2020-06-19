HYDERABAD: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's old video is making rounds on the internet when he was a part of the dance troupe of choreographer Shiamak Davar before becoming an actor in 2006. He was a background dancer for the appearance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2006, where they represented India and invited the Commonwealth nations to the 2010 games which were hosted by India in New Delhi.

A few days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Internet is recalling some of the best moments of the actor. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid tribute to the late actor. She took to her Instagram story and wrote as, "Rest in peace, Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones." After that the old video of Sushant Singh Rajput is going viral. In the video, Sushant can be seen dancing right behind her. Here is the video, just have a look at it.

The 'Kai Po Che!' actor also worked as a background dancer in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan's song Dhoom Again. He was a participant in the dance reality shows Zara Nackhe Dikha and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. A website reported that, in one of the reality shows, Sushant recalled the incident and said, "As part of the act, I was supposed to lift Aishwarya. When the moment arrived, I lifted her but forgot to bring her down. This happened for nearly a minute. Aishwarya wondered why I'm not putting her down."

The 34-year-old actor committed suicide by hanging himself in his Bandra residence on Sunday, July 14. His last rites were performed in the presence of his family and friends on Monday. Sushant Singh Rajput made his first Hindi film, Kai Po Che! in 2013. Abhishek Kapoor is the director of the film. Sushant was seen in Aamir Khan's PK, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Kedarnath. etc. He was last seen in the film chhichhore. He had completed the shooting of his upcoming film Dil Bechara.