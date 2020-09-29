Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood accepted Green India Challenge given by director Srinu Vaitla and planted saplings at Ramoji Film City here.

Sonu Sood appreciated the efforts taken by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and said that post the COVID-19 pandemic, saving the environment has held the center stage. The 'Dabaang' actor also said everyone of us should become part of saving environment by planting saplings and saving them.

Take a look the video:

Covid Mesaaih

"Sonu Sood participates in Green India Challenge: Film actor @SonuSood accepted #greenindiachallenge given by Director Srinu Vaitla and planted saplings at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. While appreciating the efforts taken up by @MPsantoshtrs pic.twitter.com/huRVcW7Mb1 — Surya Kiran Varma TRSV (@KiranvarmaTRSV) September 29, 2020

Earlier, actors like Tamil superstar Vijay, Superstar Mahesh Babu, Raashi Khanna, Lakshmi Manchu, Samatha, Nakshatra, Prabhas, among others have taken up the Green India Challenge and planted saplings.

In fact, 'Baahubali' star Prabhas took the Green Challenge to another new level, after he declared that he would adopt 1,000 acres of reserve forest and develop it. He nominated his actor-colleagues from Tollywood and Bollywood, Ramcharan, Rana Daggubati and Shraddha Kapoor to take up the unique challenge later.

Meanwhile, For his untiring public-spirited works during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Sonu Sood has been conferred the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). With this honour, Sonu Sood joins the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kidman who have received the award.

The 'Dabangg' actor has received the award for selflessly extending a helping hand and sending lakhs of migrants, helping thousands of stranded students across geographies abroad, providing free education and medical facilities to young children and creating free employment opportunities to the needy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.