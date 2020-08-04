NEW DELHI:Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she opened the doors of their home to the fans. She spoke about her favourite rooms and shared some of the interesting things about her childhood.

The video starts with a glimpse of the informal living room or den where the entire family likes to chit chat and hangout. Then she shows the favourite reading spot of Harshvardhan and Anil Kapoor. In the video, one could also see Harshvardhan's bedroom and his special cupboard dedicated to his sneaker obsession. Rhea's bedroom is simply cool.

In the multipurpose room, one could see a huge screen, a couch and a wall full of movie collections. One more special thing is, one could see the walk-in closet cum dressing room where Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor dress up and have their photoshoot. Here is the video.

She captioned it as, "Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings."

On the professional front, Rhea Kapoor is the stylist and she plays a key role in designing the looks of Sonam Kapoor. She has co-produced movies like Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding and all these movies have Sonam Kapoor. Harshvardhan will be next seen in the biopic of Abhinav Bindra.