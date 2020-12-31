Ram Gopal Varma is back with one of his favourite genres of filmmaking - horror ! The Bhoot director released the trailer of his latest horror film titled 12 “o” CLOCK- Andar Ka Bhoot, which shows a girl who is possessed.

12 “o” CLOCK, which is produced under his Company Production banner is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and music is composed by MM Keeravani, who for the first time has rendered music for a horror film after his stupendous work in Baahubali 1 and 2.

The movie features National Award winning actor Mithun Chakraborty, Makrand Deshpandey, Divya Jagdale, Manav Kaul, Ali Azgar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil ,Flora Saini and Debutant Krishna Gautam.

Interestingly the 2- minute trailer, which has no dialogues, shows spooky shots of a girl from a middle class family in Mumbai who is possessed and introduces the actors in various shots.

The director who has already made hit films like Raat, Bhoot, Phoonk and Vastu Shastra is now coming out in 2021 with the 12oClock, Andar Ka Bhoot. The film is set for a pan India release in theatres on January 8th 2021.

Check Out 12'o'Clock- Andar Ka Bhoot Trailer Here: