Vizag Singing Sensation Shanmukha Priya Gets Standing Ovation From Jury On Indian Idol Season 12

Indian Idol season 12, the singing reality show is gearing up to entertain music lovers. Due to COVID-19, this time the auditions were conducted virtually. Jury members, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya selected 12 talented singers from across the country. Making Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) proud again, the young Singing sensation Shanmuka Priya has been chosen to participate in Indian Idol season 12.

Indian Idol will premiere on Sony TV and the program will begin from November 28 Saturday. Sony TV released a promo in which Shanmukha Priya is seen rendering a track sung by the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The youngster mesmerized the jury members with her performance Music Director, Himesh Reshammiya praised her performance as “outstanding, fantastic, historic, and mind-blowing”. The three judges were seen giving a standing ovation for Shanmuka Priya's performance.

Shanmuka Priya, a seventeen-year-old girl from Vizag set the stage on fire with her performance. Her father, Srinivas Kumar, who is a musician himself, expressed his happiness over the fame that her daughter gained. He said, “We feel very happy to see, my daughter to get into such a big platform to showcase her talent”.

The judges too are very impressed with her performance. During the spot selection, she bagged the golden mike twice. Shanmuka Priya shared that she is much excited about this new journey and it will remain a special experience for her.

Performing since at the age of five she recalled all her memories

2008: First performance of ‘Annamacharya Keertana’ along with her father accompanying violin

2008: Little Champs

Telugu shows: Super Singer and Paaduta Teeyaga

Hindi shows: The Voice India Kids and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs