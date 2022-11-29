Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and Abhishek Agarwal Defend The Kashmir Files

The 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI Jury head Nadav Lapid's controversial comment on The Kashmir Files has sparked widespread outrage in the filmnagar circles. The film maker Abhishek Agarwal and actors Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri have slammed the Jury head.

For the unversed,Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who was the head of the IFFI Goa Jury dubbed The Kashmir Files a Propaganda and a vulgar movie, much to the displeasure of the film's crew and fans.

Reacting to this The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher, who played a protagonist has slammed the criticism as insensitive to the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits.

He also said that it is shameful for a person from the jew community which suffered holocaust to make such comments. He also said, if holocaust is right, then so is the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Abhishek Agarwal, the film's producer, took to twitter to state that they did not require the validation of the Jury head as he had personally witnessed the pain and suffering of the Kashmiri pandits.

Have a look at the tweet...

We do not need your validation #NadavLapid we have thousands of people who have gone through this holocaust and I have met many personally seen their pain & suffering. #TheKashmirFiles #KashmirFilesISTruth. @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/IiDdQP3dTF — Abhishek Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) November 29, 2022

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted thus...

GM.



Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

The remarks caused a lot of outcry on social media with Israel immediately resorting to damage control mode.

Naor Gilon, Israel ambassador to India, hit out at Nadav Lapid's remark and wrote an open letter.

"In Indian culture they say that a guest is like God. You have abused in the worst way the Indian invitation to chair the panel of judges at @IFFIGoa as well as the trust, respect and warm hospitality they have bestowed on you."

"The friendship between the people and the states of India and Israel is very strong and will survive the damage you have inflicted. As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologize to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship," he stated.