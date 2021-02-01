Indian cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma revealed the name of their firstborn. The couple took to twitter to share this happy news. Along with the first picture, they also revealed the name of their daughter. The little one has been named ‘Vamika.’

"We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !" shared Anuskha.

She also joked about parenting problems and said, now that they have a baby in their lives, sleep is an illusion. But it is all worth it as their hearts are full of happiness. “Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy,” added Anushka.

VAMIKA MEANING

The name Vamika means Goddess Durga. According to Numerology, the baby will have a happy spirit, cheerful and open-minded. The name Vamika in Astrology has a beautiful significance. Vamika is expected to be overly ambitious.

According to the parenting blog, It is an Indian origin name. Vamika means Goddess Durga, An epithet of the Goddess Durga, Situated on the left side of vam, (that relates to) Lord Shiva.

The name Vamika belongs to the star sign Taurus or Vrushabh as it is called in Hindi. The dominant planet Venus (Shukra) and Nakshatra (stars) Rohini.

THE JOURNEY

The couple first announced their pregnancy in August 2020. In an adorable post shared by them on Twitter, both Virat and Anushka posted a picture and captioned it, “And then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Both the actor and the cricketer kept posting on social media sharing their happiness with the fans. The couple had a family dinner last year in December.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 11, this year. They welcomed their daughter at the Breach Candy Hospital where the baby was delivered.

Virat took to Instagram and Twitter on January 11 to announce the birth of their baby girl. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."

Today on 1st February, Anushka shared the picture of their daughter on Instagram and on twitter. Virat commented on the post and said, "My whole world in one frame."