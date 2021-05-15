Viewers Shocked With Jackie Shroff’s Cross-Dressing Scene in Radhe   

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released on the OTT platform yesterday on the occasion of Eid. Many tuned in to watch the movie and were greatly shocked by one particular scene starring Jackie Shroff.

It is a scene where Radhe (Salman Khan), Diya (Disha Patani) and Avinash (Jackie Shroff) are enjoying in a club. Diya and Radhe have feelings for each other but are too scared to make a move as Diya’s brother Avinash does not approve of it.

In the club scene, Diya is seen wearing a maroon-satin dress and approaches Radhe for a dance. Avinash is sitting at the bar staring angrily at the two of them. In a feared state, Radhe starts imagining Avinash dancing with him instead of Diya. It is a short scene with Jackie Shroff cross-dressing.

While many found the scene to be hilarious and liked seeing Shroff in a new avatar, some were disappointed with it. He is a veteran actor and has done some of the most outstanding roles. Seeing their hero turn to such roles left many fans, upset. They expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

“It was fun watching Jackie in this new form. LOL, I cannot stop laughing,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Waah yaar. Bhai mast lag rahe ho. (Wow man. You look awesome),” wrote another one.

Some asked Shroff if all this was really necessary. The scene added no hilarious charm to the film and was practically there for no reason at all, said many viewers. Fans shared that it was difficult for them to watch their star in such an avatar. “I couldn’t keep my eyes open when Jackie dada came on screen wearing Disha’s silk dress. Just can’t bring myself to watch it,” wrote another fan.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan released exclusively on ZEEPlex, on the occasion of Eid. The movie is available on ZEE5’s pay-per-view. Directed by PrabhuDeva, the film also stars Randeep Hooda in a negative role.