Victoria May Be A Marathi Horror Film But It Will Entertain Everybody, says Anand Pandit

The veteran producer talks about his latest production and how horror speaks in a universal language

Looking forward to the impending release of his Marathi horror film, ‘Victoria’, veteran producer Anand Pandit holds forth on what makes it unique. The production helmed by debutants Jeet Ashok and Virajas Kulkarni will hit the theatres on December 16.



Pandit shares, "Victoria' may be a Marathi horror film but it will entertain everybody. Horror, as a genre, has always had a universal appeal. My earlier productions this year, including ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Thank God’ were family entertainers but 'Victoria' is in a completely different league altogether."



“Horror can be of many types and it is most powerful I think when it is psychological. Also with advancements in technology and special effects, horror movies and OTT shows are becoming even slicker. The themes are becoming varied too as is visible from recent films like 'Nope', 'The Quiet Place,' 'Prey' and shows like 'All of Us are Dead.' Well-made films transcend the language barrier and that is why we have a huge fanbase for movies like ‘Halloween’, ‘The Shining’, 'The Exorcist', 'The Ring' and ‘The Nun’.



Pandit adds, “Horror movies have always stood the test of time. A 1993 Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ when remade into ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya’ after a decade resonated well with the audience. Similarly Bollywood horror outings like ‘Woh Kaun Thi’, ‘Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche’, ‘Purani Haveli’, ‘Bhoot’, and ’13-B’, still send a shiver down the spine. 'Victoria’ I feel will also have the same effect on the audience.``



The movie shot extensively in Scotland revolves around a few people in a haunted house and the mysterious events that unfold subsequently. It stars Pushkar Jog and Sonalee Kulkarni in lead roles and is also the Marathi debut of Punjabi model and actress, Heera Sohal. It is produced by Anand Pandit, Rupa Pandit, and Pushkar Jog and co-produced by Vaishal Shah.