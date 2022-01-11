Vicky Kaushal Is Pearson India Brand Ambassador

With this partnership the company aims to strengthen its digital transformation strategy and build a deeper connection with learners

In its efforts to step up India play and accelerate its growth plans as the global digital powerhouse of learning, Pearson, the world's leading learning company, today announced Bollywood youth icon and superstar, Vicky Kaushal as its new Brand Ambassador.

India is a strategic growth market for Pearson, focused on driving transformational change and digital innovation. Vicky as the brand ambassador will help the company in building a strong relationship with youth and strengthen its direct-to-consumer proposition.

Sharing his excitement about the collaboration, Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood Superstar, said, “Today’s youth are innovators, builders, creators, and leaders of the future. They are the hope of a brighter tomorrow and education is the key to unlock their true potential and empower them to rise and shine. I am happy and excited to be a part of Pearson’s mission to promote quality education and connect with young minds."

Siddharth Banerjee, MD, India & Asia, Pearson added, “We are thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal as our brand ambassador. His recent achievements and contributions towards the Entertainment industry have made him one of the most popular youth icons in the country. He is an inspiration for the youth of the country, motivating them to dream big, chart their own journey and strive for the best. He will prove to be a true representative of Pearson’s values and overall vision. Today, the Indian Education system is at the cusp of a digital transformation, and we are certain that this partnership will help us create a strong, meaningful connect with learners, thereby forming a highly vibrant education ecosystem in the country.

Vicky Kaushal will feature in Pearson India’s upcoming campaign and activations in strengthening Pearson’s connect with the learners. An engineer himself, Vicky has appeared in several acclaimed movies like Masaan, Uri, Sardar Udham, and his stellar performance has led to a meteoric rise in his following on social media, thus making him one of the top-searched personalities in India in 2021. He is also the recipient of prestigious National and Filmfare awards.

Pearson’s collaboration with Vicky is a testament to the company’s commitment to continuously evolving with changing times as it enters a new era of Direct to Customer. The company would be working along with other influencers and personalities in the education ecosystem to strengthen its digital proposition in the region.