Katrina Kaif Wedding Outfit Trials Begin

Katrina Kaif is getting ready for her wedding. It's been reported that she's already begun fittings for her wedding gown in Mumbai. In early December, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will marry in Jaipur.

On November 15, Bollywood watched Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's lavish wedding in Chandigarh. The first images have been released. Several celebs wished the newlyweds, including Rajkummar's The White Tiger co-star Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Another pair is getting closer to their wedding day as more inside photographs and videos from the Rajkummar-Patralekhaa wedding surface. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the stars of the film. Kat has started tryouts for her wedding gown in Mumbai, and she wants to finish everything as quickly as possible so she can rest before the big day.

KATRINA KAIF STARTS SHAADI-KA-JODA TRIALS

Katrina Kaif is busy planning her wedding. In late December, the actress will marry Vicky Kaushal at a lavish resort in Jaipur. Katrina is making sure she completes all of her professional obligations before travelling to the wedding destination. According to a close friend who spoke on the condition of anonymity to the media, Katrina is in work mode and is wrapping up all of her business obligations this week so she can start preparing for the Shaadi.

Fitting into her bridal trousseau is one aspect of the preparation. Katrina's buddy goes on to say that she has been trying on numerous wedding garment alternatives at a friend's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

"The fittings and trials are happening at her friend's house. She doesn’t want any attention or media outside her building, so she’s been going to her friend's place somewhere in Bandra. Katrina is very wary of any information coming out in the media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every small detail is being shared on her personal WhatsApp group and outfit images and references are being discussed," the friend told the media.

KATRINA-VICKY'S HUSH-HUSH ROKA

As the media previously reported, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended a private Roka ceremony at Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan's home. Katrina and Kabir are extremely close, and she considers him to be her "raki brother." Because Katrina is upset that the news of her Shaadi was leaked to the public, neither Vicky nor Katrina have sent out wedding invitations yet. According to insiders, they may change their wedding venue at the last minute!

VICKY'S LOVE NEST FOR KATRINA

Regardless of where they marry, the couple will do so in a luxurious residence in Mumbai. Vicky, according to media, has discovered a love nest in Juhu, Mumbai, for his ladylove Katrina Kaif. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have finally found their dream home after months of searching. The pair have acquired a lavish flat in Mumbai's Juhu neighbourhood. They'll be sharing a building with another power couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have two floors!

Speaking exclusively to the media, Varun Singh, who heads a real-estate portal, said, "Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of 60 months, that is 5 years. He rented the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. The security deposit paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore, and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. For the next 12 months, it will be Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, Vicky Kaushal will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month."