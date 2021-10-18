Vicky Kaushal Getting Engaged, Is Katrina The Girl?

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal in an interview said that he is going to get engaged soon enough. He didn't reveal the name of his partner. Now, the netizens are busy in guessing the name of Vicky's partner. Rumors are doing the rounds that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to get engaged soon. However, there is no official information regarding this. He spoke about the engagement rumors and said that "The news was circulated by media and further stated that he will get engaged soon enough when the time is right."

In the month of August, rumors of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Roka ceremony did rounds on social media.

However, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are rumored to have been dating for a while now. A couple of times, they have been spotted together.

A new video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hugging at the screening of Sardar Udham is going viral on all social media platforms. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Katrina sang praises for Vicky's performance in Sardar Udham. She shared a story on her Instagram and wrote, “Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling, Vicky Kaushal is just pure, raw, honest and heartbreaking..”

