Vicky-Katrina Wedding Guests Sign NDA, Check Conditions

A lot has been said about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. The marriage will take place in utmost secrecy and will be away from any media cameras. It was said that the wedding will indeed be a lavish one but with a limited guest list and that too with many rules and regulations in place.

In the latest news, it was heard that the guests will have to follow some extremely strict rules while attending the wedding. From mobile phone ban to NDA, everything is in place. The guests will have to sign a no disclosure form. No proof of their wedding attendance and no photos to be taken. They must not share any videos or reels on social media regarding the wedding.

Not just this, there will also be no name tags for the guests. They will not be referred to with their actual names but with secret codes that will be given to them in advance. There has been no confirmation regarding this as of now.

As per the reports, the couple will tie the knot on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur. Apart from the NDA for the guests, they also have other policies for media cameras. Any drones that are spotted outside the venue or around the resort perimeter will be shot down.