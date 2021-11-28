Vicky and Katrina Not Getting Married, Here's Proof

Fans of Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are eagerly waiting to hear their marriage news. Rumours are doing the rounds that Katrina and Vicky are going to marry in a luxurious fort-resort in the first week of December in Rajasthan. It is also said that Vicky and Katrina are busy making all the arrangements. However, there is no official information regarding this. But, now, Vicky's cousin Dr Upasana Vohra gave shocking news about the wedding of Vicky and Katrina.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, she said that, "The news about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is just a rumour spread by the media. This is all rumour. If it is really a wedding, they will announce it. Rumours are circulating about Bollywood celebrities and in a few days, these rumors will spread. Recently I talked to my brother (Vicky). He told me that there was no such thing happening. Else I don’t want to talk too much about it."

Earlier, news broke out stating that the wedding is taking place at a luxury hotel in Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Reports claim that Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal are going to attend the wedding.

It is said that Vicky and Katrina's Roka ceremony took place on Diwali day amidst close friends and family members at Kabir Khan's residence in Mumbai.