VicKat Wedding: Wikipedia Changes Katrina Marital Status From Single to Married

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially married, as per the latest Wikipedia entry. The database updated Katrina's marital status from single to married ahead of the star couple's wedding in Rajasthan.

The Bollywood actors have chosen to have a grand wedding but away from the glaring eyes of the media. It is learnt that both Katrina and Vicky have asked guests at the wedding not to click any pictures or leak anything on social media.

The two have managed to keep all the details of the wedding under wraps. Only close members from the family and friends from the film industry have been invited to the wedding.

Now that Katrina is officially Vicky Kaushal's spouse as per Wikipedia. Here's wishing the couple a very happy married life.