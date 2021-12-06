VicKat Wedding: Katrina At Vicky Kaushal's Home With Family Ahead Of Wedding

Vickat Wedding: Everyone is eagerly waiting for Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. According to the reports, the wedding is going to take place on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple, expected to fly down to Jaipur on December 6, and the wedding ceremonies will start from December 7.

Ahead of Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal, the bride-to-be Kat was snapped arriving at Vicky Kaushal's house in Mumbai. Katrina donned a white ruffle saree and added a sequin blouse. She added statement earrings and bangles. She left her tresses loose and looked super gorgeous. Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte was also spotted along with Katrina.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Katrina Kaif was seen outside a clinic and the gym. Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel, sister Isabelle and mother Suzanne Turquotte were in the city.

We don't know whether the wedding is going to take place according to Christain tradition or Hindu tradition. According to the reports, Katrina's brother has prepared a speech for Katrina and Vicky and raise a toast after the speech.