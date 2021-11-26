Vickat Wedding Katrina Bridal Pictures Leaked

We are hearing about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding news from the last few days. Many details related to their wedding are coming out. It is said that Katrina Kaif is going to wear a Sabyasachi outfit for a wedding that is going to take place in the month of December at a lavish resort in Rajasthan. Rumours are doing the rounds that the wedding is likely to take place around December 7-9. After the wedding, Vicky and Katrina are planning to move to a new apartment in Juhu.

Ever since the news has come out, fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif want to look at the pictures of both of them. But the stars didn't reveal anything. So, now, fans have started sharing the pictures of Katrina and Vicky as bride and groom from their previous photoshoots. Fans are using the hashtag #Vickat and are sharing some old pictures. Here are pics, just give a look at them.