VicKat Wedding Jokes, Funny Memes on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
VicKat Wedding is talk of the town. Why not, considering the fact that two huge stars from Bollywood are getting hitched. Yes. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at a huge fort in Rajasthan. Select members from the fraternity have been invited for the wedding and the guests have been asked to strictly not share pics from the ceremony on public platforms.
Ahead of the wedding, there's a meme fest on social media. Have a look...
Half of the world right now 🤣 #VickyKatrinaWedding #KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/yKmQGmngEU
Somewhere in Mumbai.......😂#VickatKiShaadi #vickykatrina #VickyKatrinaWedding #vickatwedding #VickyKaushal #KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/u8K4gsXe6u
Omg Gurdas Maan singing this for Katrina and Vicky. I so wish someone would leak his performance from the sangeet 😭#KatrinaVickyWedding#VickyKatrinaWedding#Vickat #VickatKiShaadi #VickatWedding #katrinakaif #VickyKaushal #vickykatrinapic.twitter.com/0M2LWzfJe7
These kind of conversations are why this platform is still strong 😁😁#vickatwedding #vickykatrina #KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/rgC2AAIrK7
Reporters heard Nachde ne saare too!!
Imagine #KatrinaKaif dancing to the song😍#VickatKiShaadi#vickatwedding#KatrinaVickywedding #VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/Vlx81MXD7X
Deer thank you to Katrina 🤣🤣#KatrinaVickywedding #vickykatrina pic.twitter.com/WeBf090NKS
#Katrina #KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/7UK7bQzOEM
Someone invited to #KatrinaVickywedding asked me what he should buy for the occasion.
Me- Nokia 105. It has no camera. pic.twitter.com/y8rQH299t3
