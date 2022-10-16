Urvashi Rautela in Plagiarism Row, Again!

After plagiarising the review of the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', and copying Gigi Hadid's post to slam the media, actress Urvashi Rautela is back in the news for another plagiarism stint, this time for her TEDx Talk.

Urvashi's TEDx video dropped earlier this month, and now a post on Reddit claims that the actress lifted her speech points from previous TED talks. Her speech included points from the ones delivered by Isabel Allende, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Dan Pink, and Brené Brown among others.

Needless to say, the comment section led to the actress being brutally trolled.

One user wrote, "When you get people like this on Ted what more do you expect? The problem is with Ted not with Urvashi."

“Number 1 in trolling. It would be funny if at the end of her career she would reveal she was secretly a comedian,” added another.

One user commented, “I need this kind of confidence.”

Back in 2019, Urvashi Rautela was spotted with Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday on a coffee date. Rumours started to spread that they both were dating. Urvashi took to her Instagram account and refuted the claims in a lengthy post. It was later learned that she copied the entire statement from supermodel Gigi Hadid who had written it while bashing the media for falsely spreading rumours about her relationship with singer Zayn Malik.

In 2020, Urvashi was called out once again for 'copy-pasting' the review of the Oscar-winning movie, 'Parasite'.

On the work front, Urvashi is making her big Hollywood debut along with ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone, which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by ‘365 Days’ director Barbara Bialowas. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’ and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.

