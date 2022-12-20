Urvashi Rautela Announces Her Hollywood Project Ryan Gosling for Netflix Breaks Internet by Sharing This Big News

The youngest Bollywood celebrity, Urvashi Rautela, is rising to international fame as a result of her perseverance and dedication. Every day, the actress's popularity grows more and more. Urvashi consistently seizes the spotlight thanks to her alluring appearance and demeanor. The actress has captured the audience's hearts as a result of her unwavering efforts and dedication to acting not only in India but internationally too. And now, this dazzling beauty announces her next project with Ryan Gosling.

Urvashi always mesmerizes us with her exceptional performances on screen, whether it be acting or dance moves. She always makes the audience go crazy about her. Making India proud on every level, she is one of the most loved celebrities globally and has become a force to be reckoned with internationally. Urvashi took to her social media to announce her next project with Netflix and none other than Hollywood's heartthrob Ryan Gosling! The actress captioned this post as " #RyanGosling @netflix Don’t need a third umpire to tell you who stole my 🧡Stay tuned. It’s going to be Great, Man! #NetflixPlayback2022⏪"

We are incredibly eager to learn more about this project and cannot wait to see this beauty reign her magic over Hollywood.

On the work front, Urvashi has signed a deal with Pushpa 2 producer to co-star with Chiranjivi, a South Indian icon in the action comedy "Waltair Veeerayya,". Alongside actor Ram Pothineni, she will be seen in film. Urvashi will play Randeep Hooda's co-star in "Inspector Avinash." She's also making a big Hollywood debut, with Michele Morrone, who stars in 365 Days. Tomasz Mandes, Barbara Bialowas, and Netflix will produce the movie. In addition to the Hindi adaptation of the hit movie "Thiruttu Payale 2," the actress will also star in William Shakespeare's bilingual thriller "Black Rose," which is based on The Merchant of Venice. In her upcoming global music single, Urvashi will also collaborate with Jason Derulo.