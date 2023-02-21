Upendra's Kabzaa Will Reinvent Action Genre, Says Anand Pandit

After delivering hits in multiple languages, veteran producer Anand Pandit is now looking forward to 'Kabzaa', his first Kannada co-production which happens to be a lavish multi-starrer headlined by Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa and Shriya Saran. Says Pandit, "In the last few years, Kannada cinema has emerged as a creatively vibrant place that routinely delivers blockbuster hits in virtually every genre. From heart-warming family entertainers like '777 Charlie' to massive pan-Indian Indian action thrillers like the 'KGF' franchise,' to clutter-breakers like 'Kantara', the Kannada movie industry is really emerging as a force to reckon with. However 'Kabzaa' I feel will reinvent the action genre in Kannada cinema." In fact, so confident is the producer about the film that he has acquired its Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi rights.

This R Chandru's directorial is all set to release on March 17th in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi and according to Pandit is all set to join the league of pan-Indian action entertainers. He says, "The premise of the film is very interesting. It is a period thriller that begins just before independence and encompasses many flash points in the life of protagonists. The sensational action in the film has never been seen before and will take everyone by surprise. Add to the mix, the star power of Upendra who is returning to the big screen after a brief hiatus, Kichcha Upendra who has a massive fan following all over India and of course Shriya Saran who has been successful in Hindi and multiple regional languages, and you have all the ingredients of a huge blockbuster."



Pandit believes there could not have been a better choice than ‘Kabzaa’ for his South Indian debut and believes the celebrated combination of R Chandru and Upendra will create onscreen magic again. Apart from the explosive action sequences, Pandit also vouches for the elevated production values in the film, its world-class cinematography and the thumping score by Ravi Basrur, who has already created waves with his music for the KGF franchise.



It goes without saying that the audience is looking forward to this Rs 120 crore biggie as the teaser of the film has had more than a whopping 31 million views in just four months while the lyrical video of its title track that was released a few days ago, has garnered 4.4 million views. The trailer of the film will be released on March 3rd.

Pandit concludes, "I have always been drawn to strong content that is language agnostic and this film not only has a powerful story, but explosive action, a breathtaking scale and a strong, authentic core. More than a Rs 120 crore film, 'Kabzaa' is a passion project for the entire team. The audience can smell a good film and they know, this is the one they cannot afford to miss when it releases on March 17th."



'Kabzaa' also stars Murali Sharma, Sunil Puranik, Posani Krishna Murali, and Pramod Shetty.