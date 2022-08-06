Universal Pictures announces NOPE, a grand visual sci-fi treat from director Jordan Peele

Universal Pictures today announced the release of an upcoming sci-fi thriller, NOPE, in India. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, the film stars popular actors Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Brandon Perea in pivotal roles. The film will release on August 19 in theatres across India.

The story of this sci-fi thriller revolves around siblings who run a horse ranch in the state of California, where the residents of a lonely gulch witness peculiar, ominous activities in the skies above. Worsening the situation is the owner of an adjacent theme park, who is trying to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon. With the perfect mixture of sci-fi, supernatural activities and suspense, NOPE will not let you bat an eyelid with its fast-paced plot!

Writer, director and producer Jordan Peele shares his inspiration of writing NOPE, “Humanity, combined with the feeling of existential helplessness, is my inspiration behind writing the script for this movie. I targeted this idea of spectacle to bring people out to the theatres and help invigorate their love for the cinematic experience. At the same time, I asked myself the reason why we are obsessed with spectacle. Why is the human condition such that we have this addiction to witnessing magic, be it beautiful or horrific?”

NOPE is a critically acclaimed movie that has been performing really well in international territories. So, brace yourselves for the Oscar-winning director’s latest venture NOPE, which will start screening at your nearby theatres from 19th August.