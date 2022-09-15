Tusshar Kapoor's Edge of Seat Thriller Maarrich in Cinemas on December 9

Ever since Tusshar Kapoor announced his film Maarrich, also starring veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, the films intriguing title and unique casting has piqued everyone’s curiosity.

Maarrich will be Tusshar Kapoor’s second outing after the Akshay Kumar starrer blockbuster film Laxmii, as a producer under the banner Tusshar Entertainment House. Maarrich is set to hit cinemas on 9th Dec, 2022.

Written and Directed by Dhruv Lather, Maarrich is a whodunit thriller where Tusshar will be seen playing a badass police officer. The film will also see the very talented senior actor- Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role. The makers announced the release date today with an intriguing and impactful logo of the film with the message- Catch the Evil!

Talking about the film, Tusshar says, “This film is very close to my heart for multiple reasons. Maarrich is my second film after Laxmii as a producer and I am also going to be reuniting with Naseeruddin Shah Saab after a very long time. The film has challenged me as an actor on many levels as it’s very different from the work that i have been associated with earlier, i hope the audiences like this new shade of mine.

Super excited to bring Maarrich to the audiences in cinemas on 9th Dec.”

Tusshar Entertainment House Presents, in association with NH Studios, Maarrich is written and directed by Dhruv Lather, produced by Tusshar Kapoor, Narendra Hirawat, Shreyans Hirawat and co-produced by Girish Johar, Priyank V Jain. The film will release theatrically on 9th December 2022!