Tulsi Kumar Live Performance At Vaishno Devi On Navratri

On the 6th day of Navratri i.e. April 18, the devotees will worship Goddess Katyayani, one of Mother Goddess Durga's 9 avatars. And performing there on the occasion will be the ever so versatile and celebrated singer, Tulsi Kumar.

Talking about the opportunity, Tulsi elaborates, ''I got a calling in February when I was at the shrine this year to do Mata Rani's darshan and within a month's time, I have gotten this opportunity to perform right outside Mata Rani's Bhawan on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. I think after the lockdown, amid the situation that we all are in, I am glad that I am going to kickstart with a performance at this holy place and sing my heart out for Goddess Durga. During these tough times that we are facing right now, festivals bring us together, and not only do they serve as a sense of hope but also help us seek blessings from God while praying and hoping that things get better from here on. This is my small little attempt at giving to the people and also encouraging them to fight through this, also not to forget, it is an absolute privilege for me to be able to do this. We ensured that all necessary precautions were followed and social distancing was maintained.

I am a huge devotee of maa Vaishno n what better than to start the year by performing at Devi maa’s shrine. 2021 has been an absolute successful year for Tulsi and this opportunity only makes her count her blessings further. With 7 recent singles released over the last year Is Qadar was her latest release which has already become a chartbuster while her songs Tanhaai, Main Jis din Bhula doon, Pehle Pyaar ka pehla gham , Naam, Tere Naal all have received immense love and adulation from listeners.

Also a part of the celebrations at Vaishno Devi this year were singers Daler Mehndi, Anuradha Paudwal, Sukhwinder Singh who kickstarted the celebrations at the shrine and Tulsi felt privileged performing alongside such stalwarts