Legendary music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum breathed her last on Monday (December 28) in Chennai. According to the reports, she died due to age related ailments and her cremation would take place later today.

Kareema Begum was married to Rajagopala Kulashekharan, an Indian music composer who scored music for 52 movies (23 in Malayalam with 127 songs), and was the music conductor for more than 100 flicks.

In many interviews, AR Rahman said that he was very close to his mother. In one of the interviews, he said that, "She has music instincts. Spiritually, she is much higher than me in the way she thinks and takes decisions. For instance, her decision of making me take up music. She made me leave school in Class XI and take up music. It was her conviction that music is the line for me."

AR Rahman's father passed away when he was only nine years old.

Here is what the film industry and Twitterati is tweeting about the death of Kareema Begum.

