Trailer: Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon miniTV

Case Toh Banta Hai features popular artists Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and Kusha Kapila and a list of the biggest celebrities of India including Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Badshah.

India’s first court of comedy will stream absolutely free on Amazon miniTV - on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV starting 29 July

MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the show - Case Toh Banta Hai, in collaboration with Noise and Campus. Produced by Banijay Asia, this one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show features Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and Kusha Kapila. This show is India’s first court of comedy, where Riteish and Varun play the role of public prosecutor and defense lawyer, while Kusha plays the judge who decides the fate of the biggest celebrities from Bollywood.

The trailer shows how Riteish, Varun and Kusha deal with the cases on India’s most loved personalities, which include Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Badshah. The trailer gives a sneak peek into how Case Toh Banta Hai promises to be a laugh riot for audiences and is envisioned to set a new benchmark in the space of comedy.

“I have done many projects in the past which fall under the comedy genre, but Case Toh Banta Hai will always remain one of the most special projects of my career”, said Riteish Deshmukh. “The mere idea and concept of this show that puts the biggest celebrities of our country in a spot that makes them and us laugh the whole time. It's one dhamakedaar case with a lot of masala.”

“My love for atrangi comedy is well known among audiences and the industry. Nothing could have excited me more than getting together with Riteish and Kusha and then having fun with most popular and admired names in the film fraternity”, said Varun Sharma.

“When I was approached for Case Toh Banta Hai, I was like are you sure, “you want me to be the judge?” I’d never thought they will trust a content creator with a role like that but once I sat in my judge chair and got to hear the hilarious accusations that were levied on celebrities like names and be a part of that contagious energy on set, I knew that I was a part of something truly hatke. As much as I tried to be a tough taskmaster, I was the one to laugh the loudest on a joke so this judge appreciates good humour, if anything.”, said Kusha Kapila.Case Toh Banta Hai is a combination of various formats which includes light-hearted roast, talk show and sketches. It will premiere exclusively on July 29 for free on Amazon miniTV - on its shopping app and Fire TV.