Tom Hiddleston Goes Ga Ga Over Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas

Tom Hiddleston, who plays the titular semi-villainous character of Loki in the Marvel films, praised Shah Rukh Khan in his recent promotional video. Before the release of the Marvel series Loki, Tom sent a special message to Indian fans earlier this week. In the video, the Hollywood celebrity stated he associated SRK with India and Bollywood.

In a recent interview, he also discussed Shah Rukh Khan's 2002 film, Devdas. "I remember it was quite a long time ago now," he explained. I remember going to see Devdas. I mean, that's quite an old film, comparatively. I remember I was going to see that at my local cinema, and it was such an extraordinary film. I would say I have never seen anything like that. So, yeah I remember that very much."

During the interview, Tom tried SRK's iconic pose and gave it a Loki spin, saying, "Well, I'm sitting down, but Loki kind of does that too."

SRK also addressed Tom's appearance in the promo video. Shah Rukh Khan retweeted the video featuring the "God Of Mischief" and wrote on Twitter, "You are kind, God of Mischief... hope there's no mischief behind this claim though. Lots of love Tom and can't wait to binge Loki!!! Starting now- Ep 1!."