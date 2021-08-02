Is Tiger Shroff Virgin? Hear It From The Horse's Mouth!

Apparently, Tiger Shroff is a virgin....like Salman Khan! Now, we are not assuming this nor is this a rumours, the word came from the horse's mouth. Yes, we heard it from the Bollywood actor himself.

It is known that Salman Khan graced his brother's much talked about show Pinch. The show is in its second season and Arbaaz Khan also invited Ayushmann Khurrana as guest for the second episode. Now, a teaser of the third episode of Pinch featuring Tiger Shroff has gine viral.

In the interview, Tiger Shroff recounts his trials and tribulations of being the son of Jackie Shroff's son. He remembers how just before the release of his first movie, fans trolled him for his girlish looks and called him Jackie's daughter.

The teaser which is creating a lot of noise is not because of these questions, one of Tiger's fans asks him if Tiger Shroff is a virgin to which the Heropanti actor replies in the affirmation. Tiger Shroff replies without batting an eyelid that he is also a virgin like Salman Khan.

It may be recalled that in the famous rapid fire round of Karan Johar's much walked about show, Koffee with Karan, Salman Khan was asked if he was a virgin to which the actor said yes. And now, with Tiger Shroff saying that he's a virgin like his bhai Salman, Arbaaz was left in splits.

Here's a look at the Pinch promo featuring Tiger Shroff

It is known that Tiger Shroff is dating Disha Patani for a long time now. They both holiday together and go on dinner dates. Their public display of affection aka PDA often becomes talk of the town on social media.

Tiger Shroff is will be seen next in Heropanti sequel with Tara Sutaria and then there is also Baaghi 4 and Ganapath.