Tiger Shroff Shakes Legs With Drac & Johnny from Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff is the latest Bollywood celeb to join the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania fandom. The Bollywood heartthrob shows off his dancing moves as he shakes his legs with Drac & Johnny. Tiger also invited his fans to recreate the "monster step" to the song 'Love is not hard to find'. So put on your dancing shoes & become the past of the monster universe.

Starring Andy Samberg as Johnny and Brain Hull as Drac, the fourth and final installment of the Hotel Transylvania franchise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.