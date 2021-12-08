These Bollywood Celebrities Won't Attend Vicky-Katrina Wedding, Check Guest List

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is the talk of the town right now. The ceremony will be a big gala event with lavish decorations and setup. The guest list is small due to Covid19 risk but it still has some big names in it.

As per the inside news, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are sure to make an appearance. Katrina has starred with all of them in multiple projects, their invite was a must. The guest list also includes Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh and many more.

But among all this, there are also celebrities who did not get an invite. It was said that Salman Khan will not be there at the wedding but that rumor was denied by insiders. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky’s ex-girlfriend, Kiara Advani who also worked alongside him and many others have not been invited, as per the rumors.

It was said that Katrina did not want her ex-boyfriends at the wedding as it might get awkward. The ceremony will take place with functions from 7 to 13 December. Rooms have been booked for the stay of all the guests.