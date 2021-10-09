These Are The Startups Alia Bhatt Has Invested in

Alia Bhatt invests in a business supported by IIT Kanpur; see more startups backed by the actor.

Alia Bhatt has invested in Phool.co for an undisclosed amount.

Phool.co is a business funded by IIT Kanpur that turns flower waste into incense.

Phool.co facilitates the conversion of flower waste into luxury incense items that are free of charcoal.

Fair for Life - Fairtrade and Ecocert Organic & Natural certifications have also been given to the eco-friendly firm.