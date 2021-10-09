These Are The Startups Alia Bhatt Has Invested in
Alia Bhatt invests in a business supported by IIT Kanpur; see more startups backed by the actor.
Startups Alia Bhatt Has Invested In: On Thursday (October 7), the Kanpur-based startup Phool.co revealed that actor Alia Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount in the company. For those unfamiliar with Phool.co, it's an IIT-Kanpur-backed business that turns flower waste into incense.
Phool.co, founded in 2017 by engineering graduate Ankit Agarwal, allows for the conversion of flower waste into luxury incense items that are free of charcoal. Fair for Life - Fairtrade and Ecocert Organic & Natural certifications have also been given to the eco-friendly firm.
Using this expertise, the company has developed a product called 'Fleather,' which is a flower-based substitute for animal leather. Bhatt praised Agarwal's concept of creating incense and bio-leather out of discarded flowers.
She went on to say that the company's efforts help to keep rivers clean, offer a compassionate alternative to leather, and employ women in India's heartland. IAN Fund, Social Alpha (FISE), Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (San Francisco), and IIT Kanpur had previously invested $2 million in Phool.co's early fundraising round.
Alia Bhatt's Investments In Indian Startups:
Alia Bhatt’s Investment In Nykaa
Alia Bhatt has also made an undisclosed investment in Nykaa, an omnichannel lifestyle retailer that is preparing to go public through an initial public offering (IPO).
Alia Bhatt's Stylecracker Investment
StyleCracker was one of the first businesses that the actor supported. Bhatt had put money into the fashion-tech firm for an unknown sum.
Alia Bhatt Launches "Ed A Mamma"
Alia Bhatt began her commercial adventure by launching Ed A Mamma, a children's clothing line, in November 2020.