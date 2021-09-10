Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Movie Leaked on Day of Release

Thalaivii is an Indian biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa. The film is directed by A. L. Vijay and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky (Tamil), and Rajat Arora (Hindi). Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh of Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media And Entertainment, respectively, produced the film.The film stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran.

Thalaivii is getting a good response from the audience. The film has received good reviews and IMDb has rated it 7.5 out of 10. Now the film has leaked and pirated copies of the movie are being streamed online by infamous websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others. Thalaivii is a movie that you can only enjoy when you watch it on the big screen. Piracy is not to be encouraged. Enjoy Thalaivii only in theatres or wait for its digital release. If you come across any new releases being pirated or pirated copies of them being circulated online, report them to the cyber cell, or alternatively, you could even send a message to the filmmaker on their official Twitter handle.