Tamilrockers, Torrent Sites Leak Chhalaang Full HD For Free Download

Rajkummar Rao and Nusrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhalaang is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, November 13. The entire film has been leaked online for free download in HD quality on infamous websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Telegram. Earlier this month, two major films Laxmii and Ludo too were leaked online. Now, Chhalaang has fallen prey to online piracy.

Chhalaang is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and presented by Bhushan Kumar. Chhalaang is about a PT teacher working in a semi govt. school. He is not very keen on teaching PT as he considers that as a task. However, what he does after he gets stiff competition from a new PT coach forms the crux of the story. Chhalaang is the top-rated movie on Amazon Prime Video right now.

The film was scheduled to release on 12 June 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was released on 13 November 2020 on Amazon Prime Video coinciding with Diwali.